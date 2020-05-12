Fagan Associates Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,788. The company has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.67 and a 200-day moving average of $274.26. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

