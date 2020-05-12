Fagan Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.66. 3,922,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,189. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

