Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 2,518 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,679,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,506,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

