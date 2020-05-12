FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on June 1st

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

FedNat has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FedNat has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FedNat to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Get FedNat alerts:

Shares of FNHC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,087. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $164.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.97. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. FedNat had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $115.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. On average, analysts expect that FedNat will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

FNHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedNat from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.