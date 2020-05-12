Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.04

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:FRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.04 and last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 2385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.02. The stock has a market cap of $227.70 million and a PE ratio of -15.73.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.07).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

