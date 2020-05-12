Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,873,000 after acquiring an additional 672,742 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,799,000 after acquiring an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after acquiring an additional 520,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

FIS stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $128.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.16. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

