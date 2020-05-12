Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $473,000 Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,311. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.