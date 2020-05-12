Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $179.80. 5,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.85. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $198.16.

