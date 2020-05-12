Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 63,555 SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 188,097 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 320,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearshares LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,184,000.

Shares of SPAB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 66,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,135. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.