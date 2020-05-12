Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 192.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,644 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 1.3% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,409. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $36.80.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.