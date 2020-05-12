Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 accounts for about 1.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the first quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,958. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average is $119.27. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $136.80.

