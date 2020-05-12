Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,014 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 76,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,561. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $44.42.

