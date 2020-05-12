Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. 1,006,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,498,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.00. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.