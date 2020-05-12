Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 24,296 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,296 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.3% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,043,414 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.