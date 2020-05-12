First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Down 31.1% in April

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,241. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.11.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

