First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Receives $26.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

FFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 494,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,159. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.27. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.