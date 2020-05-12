First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 3.2% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TL Private Wealth owned about 0.24% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,256. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

