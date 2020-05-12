Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $3.05 on Monday, hitting $101.73. 6,577,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average is $109.23.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

