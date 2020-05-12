Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Holdings Reduced by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,463 shares during the period. Five9 makes up approximately 3.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $25,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,121,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Five9 by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $458,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,216.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,087.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,784 shares of company stock worth $13,469,718 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.41.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $104.28. 1,098,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.38 and a beta of 0.73. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

