Forward Management LLC Sells 106,368 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Forward Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,368 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 8.3% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $42,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,236,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,527,266. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

