Fusion 1-Day Volume Tops $56.19 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002002 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Cobinhood and Liquid. Fusion has a market cap of $6.23 million and $56.19 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,800.23 or 0.99857075 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

