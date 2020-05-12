Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.47, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%.

NYSE:GTX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 25,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

