Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GNCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

Genocea Biosciences stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 373,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.21. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

