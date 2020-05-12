Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 11,281 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,118 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 1.5% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $309,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

EA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,951,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.09.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,057 shares of company stock valued at $23,739,672 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

