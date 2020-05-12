Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 8,536 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,646,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,514,465. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.