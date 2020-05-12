Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after purchasing an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.02. 81,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

