Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after buying an additional 310,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,174,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $13.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

