Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $316,000 Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,818,000 after acquiring an additional 435,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,200. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.94 and a 200-day moving average of $228.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

