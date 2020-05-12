Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 222,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.6% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 845,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,139,094. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

