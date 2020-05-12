Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after purchasing an additional 93,745 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.59. 69,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.67 and its 200-day moving average is $387.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

