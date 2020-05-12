Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New $485,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,736,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

