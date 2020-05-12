Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 127 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $308.18. 1,358,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

