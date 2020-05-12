Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes $2.59 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.60. 7,042,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,971,274. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

