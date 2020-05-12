Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 566 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $74.27. 4,333,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,463. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

