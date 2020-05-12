Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 302 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,656. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.37.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

