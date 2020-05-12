Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $159.79. 2,017,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,451. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.26 and a 200 day moving average of $146.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.