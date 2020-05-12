Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,948. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

