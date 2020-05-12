Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,329,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

