Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VO traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $152.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,148. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

