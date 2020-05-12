Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $229,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.55 on Monday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,541,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,068,944. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 129.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.