Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

VB traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.21. 855,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,509. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.93.

