Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 8,334 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

