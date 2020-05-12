Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
GMED has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.
Globus Medical stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,514. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
