Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Globus Medical stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,514. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

