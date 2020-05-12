Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,182 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after acquiring an additional 65,392 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after acquiring an additional 130,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.57. 1,920,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,922. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

