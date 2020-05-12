GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.95 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Shares of NYSE:GPX traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 532,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

GPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

In other GP Strategies news, EVP Russell L. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,792.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

