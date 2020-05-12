Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LOPE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.52. 24,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,708. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

