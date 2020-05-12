GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter worth $63,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth $70,212,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,285,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,069 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth $50,258,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 4th quarter worth $35,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,041. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.31%. Equities research analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

