Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Holdings Reduced by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GFED traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.48. 3,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

GFED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In other news, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $82,164.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Griesemer purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $131,395.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,425 shares of company stock valued at $227,621 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.