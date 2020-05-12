Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAIN. ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Boever bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.30. 1,622,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,548. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.