HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Issues Earnings Results

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.13 million. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

HCHC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 65,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. HC2 has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $142.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.31.

HCHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on HC2 from $8.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

